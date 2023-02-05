Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,300,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Shares of KEYS opened at $181.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

