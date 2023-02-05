Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $37.75 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Komodo has a total market cap of $37.75 million and approximately $786,783.04 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00192628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00045159 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

