Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Invests $257,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.9% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

