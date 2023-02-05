Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $279.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.22.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.