Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after acquiring an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Dollar General by 553.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after acquiring an additional 239,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,057,000 after acquiring an additional 239,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

Shares of DG stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.09. 2,013,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,360. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

