Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 857,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

