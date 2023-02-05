Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $702,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

