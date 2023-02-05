Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

MKC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.54. 1,198,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

