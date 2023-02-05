Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after buying an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 316,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

