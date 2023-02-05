Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Terex by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,750. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

