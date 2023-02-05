Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $9.78 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 2.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.47. 36,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,535. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.58. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $402.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

