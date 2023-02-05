LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Up 0.8 %

LFVN stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.14. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading

