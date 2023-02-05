Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $163.60 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $163.60 million and approximately $96.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008994 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,305,802 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

