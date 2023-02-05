MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-$0.80 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,998.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,530 shares of company stock valued at $49,230,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

