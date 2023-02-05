MaidSafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $60.69 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $60.69 million and $441.49 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00426523 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.02 or 0.29089212 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00421047 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars.

