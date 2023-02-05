Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $41.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

