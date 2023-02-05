Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $45.62 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up about 2.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of GXO Logistics worth $45,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

