Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 3.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $66,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $324.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $354.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.83 and a 200 day moving average of $286.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

