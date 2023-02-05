Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 2.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

VEEV traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,613. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.