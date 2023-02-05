Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.49. 2,682,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,987. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $164.74.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

