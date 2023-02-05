Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 11,450 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $209.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

