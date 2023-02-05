MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.