Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $102.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

