Metadium Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $56.81 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metadium has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425842 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.34 or 0.29045701 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00420553 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

