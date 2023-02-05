Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Methanex Stock Up 6.5 %

Methanex stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.