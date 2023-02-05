Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $181.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

