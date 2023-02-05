Metis Global Partners LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BK opened at $50.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

