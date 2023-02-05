Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

