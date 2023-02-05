Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $142.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $131.59. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.13.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

