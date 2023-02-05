Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLF opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

