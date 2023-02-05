Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after buying an additional 2,384,203 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $52,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

DB stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

