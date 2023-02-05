Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SYF opened at $37.05 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

