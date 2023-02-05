MetLife, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 284.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 377,260 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MetLife by 50.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 839,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,019,000 after buying an additional 281,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in MetLife by 400.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,072,000 after buying an additional 217,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

