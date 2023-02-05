MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.