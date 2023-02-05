MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

