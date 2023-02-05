Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MLSS stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.45. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 83.47%.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

