Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $324.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $354.81.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

