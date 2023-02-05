Morgan Stanley Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.32.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 56,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 23,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.