Morpheus.Network Trading 28.1% Higher This Week (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $99.42 million and $1.58 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00009100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425649 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.42 or 0.29032584 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 2.18880872 USD and is up 13.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,410,771.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

