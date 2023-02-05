MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $532.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.10.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $567.43 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.30 and its 200 day moving average is $472.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

