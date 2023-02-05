NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 4.2 %

NantHealth stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.88. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

