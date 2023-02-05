NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Up 4.2 %
NantHealth stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.88. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
