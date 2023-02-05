Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natera Price Performance
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $44.79 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
