Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 12.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $44.79 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

