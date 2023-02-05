Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
