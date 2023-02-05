New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.33 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

