New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue $0.55 Variable Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.547 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $63.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,195.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

