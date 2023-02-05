Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get NIO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. NIO has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.