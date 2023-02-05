North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.79.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of NOA opened at C$20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.41. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$531.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
See Also
