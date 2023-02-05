North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA opened at C$20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.41. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$531.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.