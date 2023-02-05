North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Paycom Software by 40.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $337.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.70 and a 200-day moving average of $332.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.81.

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.