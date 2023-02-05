North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.