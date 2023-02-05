North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Masimo by 15.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 41,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

