North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of ALNY opened at $233.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.22 and a 200-day moving average of $211.65.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

